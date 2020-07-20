Thousands walk off jobs nationwide for ‘Strike for Black Lives’

The protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.
Thousands walk off jobs nationwide for 'Strike for Black Lives'
We turn next tonight to the strike for black lives in cities across the country today thousands of essential workers including nurses janitors fast food employees. Protesting racial inequality in the workplace they're demanding better wages health care in paid sick leave. Many walking out for eight minutes 46 seconds in remembrance of George Floyd.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

