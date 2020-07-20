-
Now Playing: Adding a new dimension to urban planning
-
Now Playing: Furloughed pastry chef starts personalized cookie company during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Deals and Steals for summer solutions
-
Now Playing: Former female employees of Washington, DC, football team allege sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus and the economy
-
Now Playing: Answering homeowners' questions
-
Now Playing: Florida shatters national record for largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
-
Now Playing: Small businesses on edge amid COVID-19 surge
-
Now Playing: Goya CEO faces backlash after praising Trump
-
Now Playing: Are restaurants really safe amid coronavirus?
-
Now Playing: Facebook says it will be better at removing hateful content
-
Now Playing: Find the perfect wedding dress in our ‘new normal’
-
Now Playing: Jumping rope provides a full-body workout while social distancing
-
Now Playing: Body-positive wellness center opens virtual doors during pandemic
-
Now Playing: Small businesses in Texas face re-closure as New York shops navigate reopening
-
Now Playing: Secret recipe for success for this online baker
-
Now Playing: Secrets to small business success for a California-based butcher
-
Now Playing: US sees record jobs gains in June