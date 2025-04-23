Thousands from around the world line up to pay last respects to Pope Francis

Over 25,000 people from all walks of life waited for hours to see Pope Francis one last time as he lies in St. Peter's Basilica.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live