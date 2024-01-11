Thu, Jan 11, 2024

US launches retaliation strikes against Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen; NY AG, Trump defense team deliver closing arguments in civil trial; Flood emergency issued for the Northeast

January 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live