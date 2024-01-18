Thu, Jan 18, 2024

At least 41 killed amid massive winter storms; 'Cascading failures' cited in federal Uvalde shooting report; GOP hopefuls sharpen attacks as New Hampshire primary looms

January 18, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live