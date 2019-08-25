Transcript for Possible thunderstorms and flash flooding from New Orleans to North Dakota

And back here at home, some dangerous weather tonight heading into Monday. And an update on tropical storm Dorian. Thunderstorms and flash flooding possible from New Orleans to the police say a woman died when her car was swept away in Arkansas. And news tonight on the six victims injured in a lightning strike at the PGA tour championships, all six now recovering at home. And Dorian possibly becoming a hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico later this week. We just learned it's gaining strength at this hour. Let's get right to Jeff Smith. Good evening. The tropics certainly getting active. But in the mainlands, in the dakotas, some wind and hail. With any thunderstorms from Pierre to Fargo. And heavy rain from New Orleans up to Chicago. Could be a messy morning commute tomorrow. And Dorian gaining strength, with 50-mile-per-hour sustained winds. Expected to be a strong tropical storm on Tuesday. Then coming close to Puerto Rico, in the cone of uncertainty. Could be peaking out as a minimal hurricane, before weakening. And another system developing off of Florida, that will stay clear of the U.S. East coast. But it will increase the risk of rip currents and rough surf. With an 80% chance of development as it heads to sea. Jeff, thank you. We move to the global crisis, the Amazon in flames as

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.