Tiger Woods honored at White House

President Trump presented Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom after winning his fifth Masters last month.
0:08 | 05/06/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tiger Woods honored at White House
Tiger Woods has been honored tonight the White House just moments ago president from presenting tiger wood the presidential medal of freedom. After winning his fifth masters last month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

