Toddler rescued from Newark Airport baggage conveyor belt 

Two officers rescued a two-year-old that stepped onto a baggage conveyor belt Wednesday at Newark Airport, jumping onto the conveyor belt just ahead of the baggage x-ray machine to reach the toddler. 

June 1, 2025

