Toddler rescued from open manhole in New Jersey

The child&rsquo;s mother called the police, then jumped down the hole to pull herself and her 14-month-old son above ground. Neither was badly hurt.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live