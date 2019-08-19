Transcript for Toddler treated for minor injuries after demolition derby incident

Accurate home tonight amid a frightening moment at a demolition derby in Indiana look at this the driver of the school bus. Involved in the event crashing into a fence separating the crowd from the track right there. It happens just inches from the toddler in the front row the child was reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries and will be okay. The drivers OK to.

