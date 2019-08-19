Toddler treated for minor injuries after demolition derby incident

More
The driver of one school bus involved in a race crashed into a fence separating the crowd from the track; the child was in the front row.
0:18 | 08/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Toddler treated for minor injuries after demolition derby incident
Accurate home tonight amid a frightening moment at a demolition derby in Indiana look at this the driver of the school bus. Involved in the event crashing into a fence separating the crowd from the track right there. It happens just inches from the toddler in the front row the child was reportedly treated at the scene for minor injuries and will be okay. The drivers OK to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The driver of one school bus involved in a race crashed into a fence separating the crowd from the track; the child was in the front row.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65063977","title":"Toddler treated for minor injuries after demolition derby incident","url":"/WNT/video/toddler-treated-minor-injuries-demolition-derby-incident-65063977"}