Tommy Tuberville blocks 61 military promotions

Alabama Republican Tommy Tuberville blocked 61 military promotions from moving forward, drawing the anger of senators from both parties. ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott reports from Capitol Hill.

November 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live