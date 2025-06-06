Tornadoes strike as 35 million brace for severe storms

Over 24 tornadoes have been reported over the past 24 hours as severe storms move from Texas and across the East Coast. Authorities in Van Buren, Arkansas, say at least 50 structures were damaged.

June 6, 2025

