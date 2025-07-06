Torrential rain threatens holiday travel

Rain could hinder the journey home for millions of Americans after the July 4th weekend. Tropical storm Chantal came ashore in the Carolinas Saturday night.

July 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live