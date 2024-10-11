Tour guide dies after elevator malfunctions in Colorado gold mine

Patrick Weier was a 46-year-old father of one, authorities said. Nearly two dozen people were rescued following the incident at Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Cripple Creek on Thursday.

October 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live