Transcript for Trial begins for police officer who fatally shot neighbor

dramatic opening arguments in the Dallas police officer charged with murdering her neighbor. She claims she thought she was in her own apartment when she entered the wrong apartment and killed what she thought was an intruder. Tonight, the new evidence revealed. And ABC's Marcus Moore in Dallas tonight. Reporter: Tonight, prosecutors saying botham Jean's killing was completely avoidable. In front of botham's apartment is this extremely bright red floor mat. Amber guyger had no floor mat. Reporter: That dusty red mat is one of the many signs they say amber guyger, a former Dallas police officer, missed the night she shot and killed the 26-year-old. I thought I was in my apartment. And I shot a guy thinking it was my apartment that he was -- Reporter: Prosecutors say guyger had been talking on the phone just moments before she walked into Jean's home. Nay cede, those messages were later deleted. Do you remember if they were provocative? I don't remember, no. Reporter: Guyger alleges she was exhausted after work and simply walked into the wrong apartment. Her attorneys say this was not murder but rather a tragic mistake. To say that she was aware there was a red door mat and knowingly ignored it because she wanted to go into 1478 and shoot this man is preposterous. Reporter: One of the big questions tonight is whether guyger will take the stand in her own defense. Her attorneys have said she will, and this trial is expected to last at least two weeks. David? Marcus Moore, thank you. And next, to passengers at

