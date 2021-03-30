Trial for Derek Chauvin underway in Minneapolis

The trial for the former officer charged in the death of George Floyd began Monday. Chauvin, who pleaded not guilty, faces charges of manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder.
9:29 | 03/30/21

