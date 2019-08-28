Tropical Storm Dorian gaining strength as it heads for Puerto Rico

FEMA officials said that even though the power grid in the American territory is still fragile after Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017, they are far better prepared this time around.
3:31 | 08/28/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tropical Storm Dorian gaining strength as it heads for Puerto Rico

