Truck slams into Florida rental car counter

Juan Monsivis, 40, drove his white GMC Sierra through a perimeter fence at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport and hit the National car rental's desk.
1:24 | 12/20/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Truck slams into Florida rental car counter

