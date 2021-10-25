Trucker shares meal with other driver while stranded in Virginia highway

Jean-Carlo Gachet, a long-haul trucker, was stranded on I-95 along with other motorists for more than 27 hours. He decided to share his hot meal with a driver next to him.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live