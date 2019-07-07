Transcript for Trump addresses report detailing horrible conditions inside migrant holding centers

We turn now to politics. A new ABC news poll shows president trump with his highest approval rating yet, 44% approving, but 53% still disapprove. And after facing questions about unhealthy conditions in migrant holding centers, the same poll shows just 40% approve of the president's handling of tonight, he's firing back at his critics. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the president is defending his border patrol while firing back at a "New York Times" report detailing deplorable conditions in this migrant facility in Clint, Texas. The "New York Times" story is a fabrication. I saw visually, I have people there that tell me the job they are doing is incredible. Reporter: The joint investigation from "The New York Times" and "El Paso times" is based on accounts from unnamed border patrol agents who saw, quote, "Outbreaks of scabies, shingles and chicken pox spreading among the hundreds of children who were being held in cramped cells. The stench of the children's dirty clothing so strong it spread to the agents' own clothing." No pictures accompany the article from inside the facility. But these images in a government report out just this week show the, quote, "Dangerous overcrowding" in other Texas holding facilities. Some adults in these cells, held for a month at a time with limited or no showers. You can see their hands pressed against the windows. The president tonight indicating migrants are being held in better conditions here than in their home countries. If you look, people that came from unbelievable poverty, that had no water, had no anything where they came from, those are people that are very happy with what's going on because relatively speaking, they're in much better shape right now. Reporter: Also saying he'll open the centers to the press. I want the press to go in and see them. We're going to have some of the press go in because they're crowded, and we're the ones that were complaining about they're crowded. Stephanie, today, the acting head of the department of homeland security acknowledged the challenging situation at the border. And house Democrats are calling for him to testify this week? Reporter: Yes, this is the time for lawmakers to get a real status report on the facilities. What's not clear is the acting head and other officials will show up. Stephanie, thank you.

