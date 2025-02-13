Trump administration begins mass layoffs across federal agencies: Sources

The layoffs initially affected recent hires who joined the federal workforce within the last two years -- who have fewer protections, sources familiar with the matter said.

February 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live