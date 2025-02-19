Trump administration orders Pentagon to cut budget

According to media reports, the Trump administration has instructed senior U.S. military leaders to prepare for cuts that could reduce the defense budget by 8% each year.

February 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live