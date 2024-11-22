Trump announces Pam Bondi as his new AG nominee after Gaetz withdraws

The former Florida attorney general is a long-time Trump supporter and spent time on his personal legal team. Trump also selected hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as his treasury secretary. 

November 22, 2024

