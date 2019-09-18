Transcript for Trump announces stiff, new sanctions on Iran but no military response

Next tonight, president trump announcing new sanctions on Iran, after that massive attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia. The U.S. And Saudi Arabia continue to point the finger at Iran. And tonight, secretary of state Mike Pompeo calling it an act of war. So, what happens next? Here's ABC's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega now. Reporter: With tensions rising after that attack on key Saudi oil facilities, today president trump announced he was slapping stiff new sanctions on Iran, but stopped short of a military response. There's plenty of time to do some dastardly things. It's very easy to start. And we'll see what happens. Reporter: Today, secretary of state Mike Pompeo laid the blame squarely on Tehran, calling it an act of war. We were blessed that there were no Americans killed in this attack, but any time you have an act of war of this nature, there's always risk that that could happen. Reporter: The iranian-backed houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility, but today, the Saudi military released new evidence that they say points to Iran -- charred remnants of drones and a missile. And this surveillance video showing the missiles coming from the direction of Iran. One of the president's strongest staunchest allies, Lindsay graham, says the administration needs to act swiftly. They're testing us, they're testing the region and I think if we don't act decisively now, the worst is yet to come. Reporter: But president trump has waivered. First, threatening that the United States is "Locked and loaded." Then taking a softer tone. I don't want war with anybody. I'm somebody that would like to not have war. Reporter: Today, he stood with his fourth national security adviser, former top state department hostage negotiator Robert o'brien. The president declaring nothing is off the table. There are many options. And there's the ultimate option and there are options a lot less than that. And we'll see. We're in a very powerful position. When you say the ultimate option, are you talking about a nuclear threat? No, I'm saying the ultimate option meaning go, in war. Reporter: Iran today adamantly denying any involvement and warning any U.S. Retaliation would be met with a "Rapid and crushing" response. All right, so, let's get Cecilia Vega. Iran's president scheduled to be in New York on Monday for the U.N. General assembly, but tonight, Iran says the state department has still not approved his Visa, and we know president trump was asked about the Visa today for Iran's president? Reporter: He was. He said if it was up to him, he would let the Iranians come, and to be clear, it is up to president trump. As for whether the president and president rouhani will meet when they are in New York potentially face-to-face next week, the president said he hasn't ruled out, but today, David, the Iranians said there will be no talks. You'll be following it all. Cecilia, thank you.

