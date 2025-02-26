Trump backs Musk at 1st cabinet meeting

Elon Musk took center stage at Wednesday's gathering, describing his DOGE team as "tech support." It came as the White House prepares for large-scale" layoffs for multiple federal agencies.

February 26, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live