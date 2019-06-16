Transcript for Trump campaign has cut ties with some of its pollsters after data was leaked

And we begin with new developments after the exclusive interview with president trump. Tonight, the trump campaign has cut ties with some of its pollsters after data was leaked. George Stephanopoulos asking the president about the polls, showing he is trailing Joe Biden in key battleground states. The president denying that claim, saying the truth is the exact opposite, that he's leading everywhere. Tonight, the campaign is taking action after an apparent leak. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: The president insists polls that show him behind the Democrats are phony and fake. Why does that bother you so much? Because it's untrue. I like the truth. I'm actually a very honest guy. If I thought they were correct, I wouldn't be complaining at all. Reporter: But a leaked poll meant for trump campaign eyes only painted a grim picture of a potential 2020 matchup between president trump and Joe Biden. And now the campaign is cutting ties with some of its pollsters. The March data first obtained by ABC news showed the president trailing by wide margins in three key states. Biden with a double-digit lead in Pennsylvania and in Wisconsin. And in Florida, where the president is scheduled to officially launch his re-election campaign, he was behind seven points. Brad parscale dismissing the numbers as ancient. Saying since then, we've seen huge swings in the president's favor. The president telling George the polls he's seen are good. Even your own polls show you're behind right now, don't they? No. My polls show me winning everywhere. Nobody showed you those polls, because those polls don't exist. Reporter: Trump was known to tout favorable poll numbers. I'm winning all these polls. Seven, eight, nine of them. My poll numbers are going through the roof. Reporter: Now saying he doesn't even believe in pollsters. I was just given a meeting with my pollster, who I frankly don't even believe in. You just run a campaign and whatever it is, it is. But I just had a meeting with somebody that is a pollster. And I'm winning everywhere. Let's get right to Rachel Scott at the white house. The president with plenty to say about polls there. And there is more news from the campaign trail, from Alexandra ocasio-cortez, with a warning for Democrats about who they nominate for president in 2020? I think we have a very real risk of losing the presidency to Donald Trump if we do not have a presidential candidate that is fighting for true transformational change in the lives of working people in the United States. Rachel, ocasio-cortez saying this. But there's a new poll showing Biden and other Democrats out ahead against the president? Reporter: President trump likely won't be happy about this latest Fox News poll. The poll shows Joe Biden with a significant edge on the president. And he's not the only one. Bernie Sanders, also ahead. Tom? Rachel, thank you. And president trump also making news about the possibility of firing special counsel Robert Mueller, saying he had the right to fire him. But for the first time saying he held back because of what he witnessed with president Nixon. I would tell anybody who listened that Robert Mueller was conflicted. Robert Mueller had a total conflict of interest. And has to go. I didn't say that. Look, article two, I would be allowed to fire Robert Mueller. Assuming I did all of the things, I said I want to fire him. Number one, I didn't. He wasn't fired. Okay? Number one, very importantly. But more importantly, article two allows me to do whatever I want. It would have allowed me to fire him. I wasn't going to fire him. You know why? Because I watched Richard Nixon go around firing everybody, and that didn't work out too well. Very simply, article two would have allowed me to do it. George will have much more, on the special "President trump: 30 hours" coming up at 8:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC.

