Transcript for Trump claims victory in Mexican tariff threat

as president trump. Stephanie, thank you. Next to president trump, after pulling back on his tariff threat against Mexico, there are still questions about that deal and the broader white house trade strategy. Here's Tara Palmeri. Reporter: Tonight, president trump claiming victory after negotiations with Mexico, scrapping his tariff threat. But some Democrats questioning if anything in the deal is actually new. These are agreements that Mexico had already made, in some cases, months ago. Reporter: Mexico now sending 6,000 National Guard to their southern border with Guatemala. We hope this will bring results in a very relative short term. Like in a month or a month and a half. Reporter: Also agreeing to expand what they call migration protection protocols, requiring asylum seekers to remain in Mexico while their claims are processed in the U.S. That policy, first announced by former homeland security secretary kirstjen Nielsen in December. Individuals arriving in or entering the United States from Mexico illegally or without proper documentation may be returned to Mexico. Reporter: Acting secretary of homeland security Kevin mcaleenan says this plan is different. People can disagree with the tactics. Mexico came to the table with real proposals. We have an agreement that if they implement will be effective. Reporter: Critics sounding off. He's becoming the threatener in chief. You can't use it to threaten. You can't have a trade policy based on tweets. Reporter: And tonight, the president hinting what would happen if there isn't sufficient cooperation from Mexico to stop illegal border crossings, tweeting, "We can always go back to our previous, very profitable, position of tariffs." Tara, follow all of this, a trade war with Mexico averted for now. But news from the treasury secretary that president trump would be perfectly happy to escalate another one? Reporter: Talks are at a standstill with China. And Steven mnuchin said that president trump is still considering slapping more tariffs on Chinese goods, but he won't do that until speaking with the Chinese president later this month.

