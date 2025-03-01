Trump considers halting aid to Ukraine after heated exchange in the Oval Office 

The U.K. to convene an emergency summit with European and Western leaders excluding the U.S. in London tomorrow.

March 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live