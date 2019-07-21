Transcript for Trump continues his attacks against 4 minority congresswomen

President trump launching into a second week of attacks against four democratic congresswomen, calling them weak and insecure. The president claiming he didn't like the send her back chant, but then calling the crowd incredible patriots. Two top Democrats today blasting president trump as a racist or worse. Here's Tara Palmeri. Reporter: Tonight, president trump back to his relentless attacks against four minority congresswomen. This time tweeting, "I don't believe the four congresswomen are capable of loving our country. They are destroying the Democrat party, but are weak and insecure people who can never destroy our great nation." The president sparking outrage for standing by while a North Carolina crowd chanted "Send her back" about Minnesota congresswoman ilhan OMAR. OMAR has a history of launching vicious anti-semitic screeds. Send her back! Send her back! Send her back! Send her back! Reporter: It was one week ago when the president tweeted that OMAR and three other congresswomen should go back to where they came from, despite all being American citizens. Democrat and civil rights icon Elijah Cummings saying the tweet is a disturbing return to the past. Do you believe president trump is a racist? I believe he is, yes, no doubt about it. When I hear those things, it takes me back. Reporter: Presidential candidate and senate Democrat Corey booker going further. This is a guy who is worse than a racist. He is actually using racist tropes and racial language for political gains, trying to use this as a weapon to divide our nation against itself. Reporter: The president's campaign adviser rejecting the accusations. Look, I have worked with president trump for two years and he is not a racist. Reporter: But one of trump's top advisers saying the attacks are justified. Let me just cut to the heart of the issue. These four congresswomen detest America as it exists, as it is currently constructed. They want to tear down the structure of our country. Reporter: For their part, the congresswomen say, even if they disagree with the policies, they still love the country. We don't leave the things we when we love this country, we propose the solutions to fix it. Tara, joining us from new Jersey. And another major story developing in D.C. Robert Mueller testifying before congress Wednesday. Democrats are signaling they have a strategy to get more from Mueller than just what was in his report? Reporter: Tom, Jerry Nadler said he hopes to get straight answers by pointing to specific pages in the report, and by asking if the president did what he described, and if so, that would be considered obstruction

