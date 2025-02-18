Trump defends decision to slash federal workforce

President Donald Trump is defending the mass firings of federal workers, including hundreds from the National Nuclear Security Administration. The administration is now trying to rehire some of them.

February 18, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live