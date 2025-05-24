Trump delivers commencement at West Point 

President Donald Trump delivers the commence address at West Point, calling the cadets “graduates of the golden age of America.”  

May 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live