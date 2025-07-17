Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, White House says

It comes after pictures of bruises on Pres. Trump’s hands and swollen legs raised questions and concerns online.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live