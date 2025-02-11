Trump doubles down on comments about US 'owning' Gaza

As Jordan's King Abdullah visited the White House on Tuesday, President Donald Trump reiterated his push for Jordan and Egypt to take in Palestinians, though both countries have refused.

February 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live