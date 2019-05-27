Transcript for Trump downplays North Korea's missile tests, breaking with his advisers

Now to Japan. President trump's historic visit, as the first foreign leader to meet the country's new emperor. The prime minister -- the president parted ways with his host, praising North Korea's Kim Jong-un and making light of his nuclear ambitions, while also getting a dig in against his 2020 rival, Joe Biden. ABC's Tara Palmeri is with the president in Tokyo. Reporter: Tonight, president trump breaking with his own advisers and his host, the Japanese prime minister, by downplaying North Korea's recent missile tests. You're not bothered at all by the small missiles? No, I'm not. I am personally not. Reporter: Japan's prime minister, shinzo Abe, and trump's national security adviser, John Bolton, have both warned that North Korea's missile launches earlier this month violated a U.N. Security council resolution. Trump, standing shoulder to shoulder with Abe, publicly contradicting that. My people think it could have been a violation, as you know. I view it differently. All I know is that there have been no nuclear tests. There have been no ballistic missiles going out. There have been no long-range missiles going out. And I think that someday we'll have a deal. I'm not in a rush. Reporter: President trump also weighing a deal with Iran, just days after his administration ordered 1,500 additional troops into the Middle East. We're not looking for regime change. I just want to make that clear. We're looking for no nuclear weapons. Reporter: The president's four-day state visit to Japan has been marked with spectacle. As sumo grand champion, I hereby reward you the United States president's cup. Reporter: He presented an award to sumo wrestlers, took selfies with Abe on a golf course and met with the new Japanese emperor, who trump toasted with champagne. But while the trip was meant to show solidarity with Japan, the president sided with North Korea on another issue, praising Kim's attack on one of his democratic virals, former vice president Joe Biden. Kim Jong-un made a statement that Joe Biden is a low I.Q. Individual. He probably is, based on his record. I think I agree with him on that. And Tara Palmeri joins us live tonight from Tokyo. And Tara, the 2020 election is still more than 17 months away, but it seems like president trump has set his sights on one candidate in particular, even attacking him from as far away as Japan. Reporter: Tom, it's one unspoken rule that when you are abroad, you don't attack a political rival. But president trump is back at it again tonight, tweeting about vice president Joe Biden, calling him sleepy Joe. As for the Biden camp, they've declined to comment. Tom? Tara Palmeri, thank you. Back here at home now, to

