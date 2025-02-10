Trump expands tariffs on steel and aluminum imports

The president said he will enforce a 25% tariff on steel and increase the tariff on aluminum. He pledged that any country that retaliates will be hit with more tariffs, igniting fears of a trade war.

February 10, 2025

