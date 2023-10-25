Trump fined $10,000 for violating gag order in civil fraud trial

Former President Donald Trump stormed out of the courtroom on Wednesday after the judge denied his request for an immediate directed verdict to end the trial.

October 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live