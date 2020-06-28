Transcript for Trump under fire for retweeting, then deleting video with racist slogan

Next, damage control at the white house after president trump retweeted a video showing a supporter making a racist statement. Rachel Scott is at the white house. Reporter: Tonight, the white house is trying to explain why the president of the united States used his enormous platform to amplify this racist message. White power! White power! Reporter: Around 7:30 this morning, the president retweeting this video to his 82 million followers. A man shouting "White power" in a golf cart displaying trump 2020 campaign signs. Trump supporters clashing with counter-demonstrators two weeks ago at a Florida retirement community called the villages, according to its news site. You'll still be crying on November 3rd. Too bad. Oh, too bad. Too bad. You'll be crying on November 3rd. You're a Nazi! Reporter: The president sharing a two-minute expletive-filled excerpt of the site's video, adding, thank you to the great people of the villages. Senator Tim Scott, the senate's only black Republican, called on president trump to delete the post. I think it's indefensible. He should take it down. Reporter: More than three hours after posting, he did. This is really not about the president taking it down. This is about the judgment of the president in putting it up. Reporter: In a statement, the white house says the president "Did not hear the one statement made on the video," adding, "What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters." But the president has insisted he keeps a close eye on what he shares. Did you notice that when you retweeted it? Yeah, I notice everything. Reporter: As outrage over racial inequality sweeps the nation, the department of homeland security warns of an increase in white supremacist violence. The president's tweet is potentially dangerous because it may be viewed by some white supremacists as a call to action, or even a call to violence. Reporter: Tonight, his rival Joe Biden noting the president's message recalls this moment when a white nationalist rally turned deadly in charlottesville. You also had people that were very fine people on both sides. Reporter: Biden writing, "Today the president shared a video of people shouting white power and said they were great," adding, "The president has picked a side." Rachel joins us live from the white house. The president deleted the video without any further explanation? Reporter: That's right, Tom. It's what the president and the white house are not saying that is prompting even more outrage. That statement did not condemn the phrase white power or refer to it as racist. The white house is declining to comment any further. But this is not an isolated incident. The president has a history of sharing conspiracy theories and racist content from unverified accounts. Rachel, thank you. The white house also responding to a bombshell report

