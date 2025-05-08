Trump and former US presidents congratulate Pope Leo

Pres. Trump called the election of Pope Leo XIV, "a great honor for our country," and looks forward to meeting the Chicago-native.

May 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live