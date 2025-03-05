Trump grants automakers 1-month exemption from tariffs

President Donald Trump is softening some of the terms of the tariff war he ignited Tuesday by granting a one-month exemption on imports from Mexico and Canada for America's "Big Three" automakers.

March 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live