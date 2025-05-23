Trump says he'll impose 50% tariff on EU products, warns Apple it may face 25% tariff

Pres. Trump called for a 50 percent tariff on the E.U. beginning June 1 and also warned Apple will face a 25 percent tariff unless iPhone production is moved to the U.S.

May 23, 2025

