Trump: "Homegrown criminals" could also be sent to El Salvador prison

El Salvador's president says he has no authority to return the Maryland man wrongfully deported. Pres. Trump now suggests "homegrown criminals" could be sent to El Salvador next.

April 14, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live