Transcript for Trump: 'Hope there's no war'

with Iran? How he answered, and here's ABC's chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: Today, with that U.S carrier strike group now in the Arabian sea and bombers at the ready, the president was asked directly -- Mr. President are we going to war with Iran? I hope not. Reporter: But with the evacuation of personnel from the American embassy in Iraq and the sabotage of four oil tankers for which U.S. Officials say Iranian operatives are to blame, congress wants answers. Today, the director of national intelligence Dan coats holding a classified briefing leadership in the house and senate. With members saying it was an important first step. The full house and senate will be briefed next week. The administration also working to declassify some of the most troubling intelligence,. An official tells ABC news there are images which show Iranian cruise miss missals on small Iranian boats in the port city of chabahar, missiles officials feared could be used to attack ships or land targets. And Martha Raddatz with us tonight. We hear the president there says he hopes we don't go to war. What are your sources telling you tonight? Reporter: David, a senior U.S. Official says the president truly does not want to go to war with Iran. He is hoping Iranians will, instead, meet with the U.S. Am, but the Iranians have shown no sign they want to do that. David? Martha Raddatz with us again thank you, Martha.

