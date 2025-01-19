Trump hosts rally in D.C. prior to inauguration 

Performers Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus and Lee Greenwood fired up the crowd in Washington, D.C. 

January 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live