Trump increasingly 'disappointed' with Putin amid ongoing strikes in Ukraine

Pres. Trump has denied reports that he asked Pres. Zelenskyy to strike deeper into Russia, but said he is increasingly "disappointed" with Putin's ongoing heavy bombing of Ukraine.

July 15, 2025

