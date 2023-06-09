Trump indicted on 37 counts relating to top secret docs kept at Mar a Lago

Prosecutors allege the former president orchestrated an obstruction of their investigation last year. Trump has denied he has done anything wrong.

June 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live