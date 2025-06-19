Trump: Iran decision within two weeks

For a third day, Pres. Trump met with his national security team as he weighs possible U.S. direct action in Iran.

June 19, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live