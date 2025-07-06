Trump issues new tariff warning

The president plans to send letters to 12 countries Monday outlining the tariffs they could face on goods exported to the U.S.

July 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live