Transcript for Trump meets with Latino supporters in Las Vegas

Zohreen, thank you. And now to the campaign trail. President trump in Nevada, a battleground he lost in 2016. Last night, trump supporters packing a rally. Most of them without masks. And with little social distancing. At the same time, president trump escalating his attacks on Joe Biden. It's his own comments about playing down the coronavirus that he's yet to escape. Here's Andrew dymburt. Reporter: Tonight, Joe Biden and president trump intensifying president trump threatening to get vicious after the Biden campaign released this ad with allegations the president called fallen war veterans "Suckers and losers." They put an ad like that up. They're a disgrace, but you know the good part? Now I can be really vicious. I can be really vicious. Reporter: On Saturday night, trump holding a rally in Nevada. With no social distancing and few supporters wearing masks. He is the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. He doesn't know he's alive. Reporter: Biden, who has only recently started making public appearances because of covid-19, slamming the president, saying, "Nevadans don't need more bluster from the president, and don't need his reckless rallies." This, as fallout continues from the president's interviews with Bob Woodward, where he admits to downplaying the coronavirus. I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down because I don't want to create a panic. Reporter: Biden vowing to be transparent if he is elected. I'll take responsibility. I'll acknowledge my mistakes when I make them. I'll level with the American people. Andrew joining us from Washington. As the campaign hits the home stretch, a Maj announcement from Mike Bloomberg, once a rival to Joe Biden. Now trying to help him win Reporter: Bloomberg says he's ready to spend $100 million on Joe Biden in Florida alone. This announcement comes on the heels of a new poll showing trump and Biden in a dead heat in this critical state. Tom? Andrew, thank you. And a programming note.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.