Trump and Musk's public feud escalates into personal attack

Tensions have been mounting for days over the president’s megabill to fund his agenda, and by day’s end, it was all out war.

June 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live