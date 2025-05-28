Trump officially pardons reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley

Todd and Julie Chrisley served time for tax evasion and bank fraud. It comes as Trump said he'll "look at" pardons for those convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

May 28, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live