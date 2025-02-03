Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada for a month

A looming tariff threat sent markets tumbling before trading began Monday, but a truce was called after last-minute talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

February 3, 2025

